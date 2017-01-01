Akhilesh Yadav will work under guidance of Netaji: Naresh Agarwal

“My best wishes to Akhilesh on becoming party president. He will work under the leadership and guidance of Netaji,” Naresh Agarwal told ANI. (PTI)

Giving his best wishes to Akhilesh Yadav, after party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav proposed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s name for the party president’s post, Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal on Sunday said the former will work under the leadership and guidance of his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Earlier, party general secretary Ramgoapl Yadav called on SP leaders and workers to declare Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as president in place of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a statement that suggested that the Samajwadi Party may be heading for a split, or for Mulayam to make way for Akhilesh at the top of the party hierarchy, Ramgopal Yadav, addressing a party convention at the Janeshwar Mishra Park here, said that the National Executive of the Samajwadi Party also wants Shivpal Yadav to be removed as president of the SP’s Uttar Pradesh unit and the sacking of Amar Singh immediately.