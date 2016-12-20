Akhilesh Yadav vs Shivpal: War not over, check what’s brewing in tit-for-tat politics being played at Samajwadi Party

After months of direct confrontation between Akhilesh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav over control of Samajwadi Party, now it seems that a cold war is on with both refusing to even talk to each other. (Source: PTI)

After months of direct confrontation between Akhilesh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav over control of Samajwadi Party, now it seems that a cold war is on with both refusing to even talk to each other; in fact they are avoiding even a chance meet from happening. With the much-awaited assembly elections down the line, all political parties in the state are gearing up for the polls. But Samajwadi Party President Mulayam Singh Yadav has been trying to unite the family ahead of the polls.

While the CM remains occupied in either inaugurating and laying foundation stones of new projects and distributing benefits of various welfare schemes to people, Shivpal has been busy changing party district presidents and denying tickets of more than half a dozen candidates of those who are known to be loyalists of Akhilesh. All the district Presidents who have been terminated from their posts were appointed by Akhilesh when he was party state president before Shivpal.

Akhilesh had removed Shivpal and his aides from the cabinet in October 2016. The last time both Akhilesh and Shivpal were seen together was at the launch trail of run of the metro rail project in Lucknow on December 1 and that too because Mulayam Singh was present.

Showing his grief and dissatisfaction with expulsions by Shivpal and his loyalist, Akhilesh avoids attending the party state headquarters and other party meeting being held regarding the preparation of the election.

The family feud has adversely affected Samajwadi Party’s poll campaign and at the same time the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has kept on engaging almost all of its Union Ministers to address the party’s four ongoing Parivartan Yatras in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah have addressed public meetings during Parivartan Yatra.