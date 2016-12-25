Akhilesh Yadav undermines Shivpal Yadav in ticket distribution; hands over his list of 403 candidates to Mulayam Singh Yadav

CM Akhilesh Yadav has also conveyed his opinion to party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav regarding 181 declared seats. (PTI)

Ditching uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in ticket distribution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday handed over his own list of 403 candidates, ANI quoting sources reported. CM Akhilesh Yadav has also conveyed his opinion to party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav regarding 181 declared seats. Earlier, Akhilesh’s uncle and party’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Shivpal Yadav has already submitted a list of 175 candidates.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today appointed controversial Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati as the party’s national secretary.

Prajapati, who was initially in the fulcrum of controversy between Shivpal and Akhilesh, is the Cabinet minister holding the Transport

portfolio department in the UP government. Akhilesh had reportedly sacked the leader after complaints in September. Prajapati is considered close to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In last few days, it seemed that the fight between Uncle and nephew has stopped. However, recent reports have suggested that all is not well within the party. Recently, it was reported that that Akhilesh is largely indulged in either inaugurating and laying foundation stones of new projects and distributing benefits of various welfare schemes to people, Shivpal has been busy changing party district presidents and denying tickets of more than half a dozen candidates of those who are known to be loyalists of Akhilesh. A report has said that almost all the district Presidents who have been terminated from their posts were appointed by Akhilesh when he was party state president before Shivpal.

Akhilesh had removed Shivpal and his aides from the cabinet in October 2016. The last time both Akhilesh and Shivpal were seen together was at the launch trail of run of the metro rail project in Lucknow on December 1 and that too because Mulayam Singh was present.