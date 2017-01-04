Akhilesh Yadav tries to bury hatchet with father Mulayam Singh, says Samajwadi Party, state government did lot of work under his guidance

Speaking on the sidelines of a function, the state chief minister said that whatever he is today, is because of his father. (ANI)

In the middle of ongoing confrontation within Samajwadi Party and talks of division within it with just over a month left for the Uttar Pradesh elections, state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav sought to bury reports of differences with his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, saying that it was because of his father’s blessings that he and the party has achieved so much.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function, the state chief minister said that whatever he is today, is because of his father, as it was he who gave him the opportunity to be the CM of the state. He also said that the government and the party also did a lot of work for the people in the state under his guidance. Speaking at the function, he also expressed confidence that the party will come back to power after the Assembly polls to be held in the state from February 11 and conclude on March 8, which will be held in seven phase.

Yesterday, the father-son duo, had met in the evening to try and sort out their differences. however, the reports suggest that the talks between the two failed to get the desired results as there was no compromise formula.

As per sources, the compromise formula was floated by the Akhilesh camp included Mulayam Singh once again taking over the role of the party president, Akhilesh Yadav helping to decide the candidates for upcoming elections and Shivpal Yadav be given a national role in party affairs, giving chief minister some space in deciding the party’s affairs in the state.

Earlier in the day, the election Commission had announced that there will be seven-phase Assembly polls in the state starting from February 11 and end on March 8.