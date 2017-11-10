Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Image: PTI)

Sarvesha Devi, a widow from Uttar Pradesh rose to overnight fame when her childbirth story went viral. Her labour story was not an ordinary one for various reasons. Not even a month into the demonetisation phase last year, Sarvesha Devi was waiting in a bank queue of nearly 500 people to withdraw money. She was pregnant and had stood there for nearly 5 hours. Sarvesha from Kanpur Dehat went into labour on December 2 when she was waiting in the serpentine queue for her turn to come. She delivered a baby boy and ended up naming him Khazanchi, meaning cashier, Hindustan Times reported. Sarvesha Devi had opted for Khazanchi name for her son as she was waiting in the line to see the cashier of Jhinjhak branch of the Punjab National Bank to withdraw her widow pension under a state government scheme. Needless to say, when the media caught up with her, her baby boy rose to overnight fame and political leaders encashed on the story and turned Khazanchi Nath into a mascot of hardships endured by the people after Centre’s note ban decision.

Though the then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav narrated Khazanchi’s story in public meetings in the run-up to the state assembly elections, but that could hardly get him the desirable results in the assembly elctions as PM Narendra Modi’s poll campaign trashed all political parties and brought the BJP led government in the state. Almost a year past the demonetisation move, SP leader has not forgotten the mascot. On Thursday he sent Rs 10,000 to the family with a message that he would visit them to celebrate the boy’s first birthday next month. Akhilesh Yadav also took a dig at the Centre and tweeted, ” Khanzachi’s mother doesn’t know what black money is. We cannot celebrate demonetisation but for sure will celebrate the birthday of Khazanchi.” Former UP CM also called Jhinjhak nagar panchayat Raj Kumar Yadav and asked him to visit the family. Raj Kumar visited the house with the cash and handed it over to Sarvesha.