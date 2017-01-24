Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP in Sultanpur rally, ‘In all three budgets there has been nothing for the poor’

Akhilesh Yadav (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and president of Samajwadi Party, Akhlilesh Yadav on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s patent slogan, ‘ache din’, saying “he just gave the slogan but will people just believe it? Where is achhe din (good days)?” When they (Centre) will launch their budget all the deeds SP has done will be mentioned,” he added. He also reiterated that this time Bharatiya Janata Party or no other party stands a chance like “Cyclewali” SP does in UP Assembly polls. Yadav was greeting a rally in Sultanpur on Tuesday. “For once I thought Cycle might slip out of my hands but by god’s grace and your blessings cycle has come to you again,” he added.

He said that if BJP had a way then we would have seen it. But demonetisation (notebandi) has only harmed the farmers’ community. Whatever they sowed they couldn’t reap. Several businesses shut down. “They have already taken out three budgets but what has been there in it for the poor?” he added.

Yadav promised Metro in Uttar Pradesh soon, doctor’s service for domestic animals at home, pension, smartphones for youth, pressure cooker for married housewives and a fine road which can help students commute to their schools which are far away. “The national highway which is now built till Lucknow will be stretched till Ballia, Ghazipur,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav had started his rally last year in November. This year he will be holding rallies with Congress in many constituencies along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. It is also anticipated to have a wider effect in the UP polls. The two parties will hold up to 10 joint rallies, sources told NDTV.