Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at Nitish Kumar, says those who used to talk about DNA joined NDA

Akhilesh Yadav said those who used to talk about DNA, joined NDA. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday afternoon who joined hands with NDA in Bihar by breaking the grand alliance. While speaking to media on Saturday, Akhilesh said those who used to talk about DNA, joined NDA. “DNA ki baat karne waale aaj NDA mein chale gaye (those who used to talk about DNA have joined NDA today),” Akhilesh Yadav was quoted saying by ANI. This statement came just few days after BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi in an interview with CNN-News 18 had said that Nitish Kumar’s DNA is anti-Congress.

“There are certain things that the CM doesn’t compromise on. Corruption, for one. And also the feeling of anti-Congress. He knows exactly how the BJP functions, so there is no question of any chaos in Bihar anymore,” Sushil Kumar Modi who was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister had said. “Nitish was acceptable back then and is so even now. No alliance is made on bond papers or is based on agreements, but ours is a natural one,” he had added.

Talking about the three MLCs decision to join BJP after resigning from the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party is indulging in political corruption from Bihar to UP and is being watched by the people. “BJP is indulging in political corruption from Bihar to UP. People are watching everything,” Akhilesh said. The former UP CM added that he will talk to Bukkal Nawab (resigned MLC) if he hasn’t been captured yet. “Main Bukkal Nawab ji(resigned SP MLC) se baat karoonga ek baar, agar vo abhi tak kahin qaid na ho gaye hon to (I’ll talk to Bukkal Nawab ji, if he hasn’t been captured somewhere yet),” Akhilesh Yadav added.