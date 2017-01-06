Akhilesh Yadav set to get Samajwadi party ‘cycle’ symbol? Ramgopal drops heavy hints

Estranged senior SP member and supporter of Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav addressed the media to indicate where things stand as far as the ongoing internal tussle is concerned. (Source: ANI)

Samajwadi Party row: Even as a high-powered meeting was underway at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence that was being attended by brother Shivpal, close friend Amar Singh as well as Gayatri Prajapati, estranged senior SP member and supporter of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav addressed the media to indicate where things stand as far as the ongoing internal tussle is concerned. While most of the political moves have been made, the row has moved to the Election Commission to which both SP factions have made representations on retaining the party’s cycle symbol.

Clarifying further, Ramgopal Yadav commented, “Have received a letter from Election Commission in connection with the representation I had made before them. EC asked us to submit affidavits by January 9th of the documents. Will submit affidavit of MLAs, MLCs, MPs between 3-4pm today.”

That the initiative has been snatched by the Akhilesh faction was also made clear when Ramgopal added, “Out of 229 MLAs, 212 signed affidavit. 56 out of 68 MLCs, 15 out of 24 MPs have signed the affidavit, will submit them all to EC today.”