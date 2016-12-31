Truce in Samajwadi Party! Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav back, Shivpal Yadav says ‘will fight together’

Party Uttar Pradesh chief Shivpal Yadav announced the decision to revoke expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal. (PTI)

In an apparent ceasefire to current infighting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav have been re-instated in Samajwadi Party. Party Uttar Pradesh chief Shivpal Yadav announced the decision to revoke expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal. Shivpal tweeted:

नेताजी के आदेश अनुसार अखिलेश यादव और रामगोपाल यादव का पार्टी से निष्कासन तत्काल प्रभाव से समाप्त किया जाता है। सब साथ (1/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2016

…. मिलकर सांप्रदायिक ताकतों से लड़ेंगे और पुनः उत्तर प्रदेश में पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बनाएंगे। (2/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) December 31, 2016



Shivpal said that all party members will fight the election together. “We all will go to polls together,” Shivpal Yadav. “Ram Gopal cancelled his National executive prog and Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav will sit together to make a list,” he added. “Netaji ke aadesh ke anusar Akhilesh Yadav aur Ram Gopal Yadav ka party se nishkashan tatkal prabhav se samapt kiya jata hai,” Shivpal Yadav.

