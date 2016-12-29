Akhilesh Yadav may ask aides to fight as rebels against Mulayam Singh Yadav’s candidates in UP election, says report

CM Akhilesh Yadav has also conveyed his opinion to party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav regarding 181 declared seats. (PTI)

A day after Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav snubbed his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by denying tickets to some of the candidates favoured by the latter, a report today said that Akhilesh might ask his aides to fight as rebel candidates in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

CNN-News 18 reported today that Akhilesh has planned an offensive after getting snubbed by father Mulayam. This includes asking his aides, who were denied tickets for the poll by Mulayam on Wednesday, to fight as rebels in the upcoming election.

ALSO READ: UP Election 2017 — Is it advantage BJP as Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav land on warpath again? All you need to know

Akhilesh has called a meeting of his loyalists at his residence today. The report also quoted sources as saying that, during the meeting, Akhilesh blamed Amar Singh for inciting Mulayam. On Wednesday, Mulayam announced candidates for 325 of the 402 seats in the presence of brother Shivpal. Akhilesh and Shivpal have been feuding for power for the last six months and Mulayam has sided with the latter.

Watch What Else Is Making News

On Wednesday, Mulayam announced candidates for 325 of the 402 seats in the presence of brother Shivpal. Akhilesh and Shivpal have been feuding for power for the last six months and Mulayam has sided with the latter. Mulayam had also junked alliance proposal with the Congress party and said SP would fight solo.

Akhilesh had also called a meeting of loyalists on Wednesday. Emerging out of the meet, SP leader Brijlal Sonkar, who was denied ticket by Mulayam, hinted of a “change” in Akhilesh’s strategy. “He (Akhilesh) told us that there will be a change if it is needed. We are Samajwadi not ‘avsarwadi’. We have been asked to come again at 11 AM tomorrow, will be given duties,” Sonkar told ANI on Wednesday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The SP family feud for power has been continuing for around six months. Akhilesh and Mulayam-Shivpal duo have been conflicting over who would have more say in the party. In November, the feuding family members appeared to have reached a hard-fought compromise. But the renewed fight doesn’t augur well for SP’s fortunes in the state.