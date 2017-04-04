Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Yogi Adityanath, says BJP betrayed farmers of Uttar Pradesh

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav hit out at CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.(Reuters)

Akhilesh said that the Bhartiya Janata Party had promised to completely waive off farmer loans but had instead betrayed the farmers of UP. In his election campaigns for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that one BJP forming the government in UP, it would waive off the loans of all marginalised farmers across the state. Earlier today, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had called his first cabinet meeting since taking the oath as CM and made decisions regarding the same.

The Adityanath government today announced a loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh for small farmers, which means that the farmers who were due to pay loans up to Rs 1 lakh can consider themselves free of that burden. The cabinet is also reported to have approved a proposal to buy every bit of wheat crop from farmers across the state. Reports also state that all farm loan NPAs taken by small and marginalised farmers would have to be settled through a one-time settlement, for which the AdityaNath government is to make a one-time payment of Rs 6000 crore. This move is expected to help around 7 lakh farmers who had been blacklisted by banks in terms of loans.

The Adityanath government also said that every farmer owning up to 5 acres of land is to be considered as small time farmers. Those owning land of up to 2.5 acres would be categorised as marginalised farmers. UP Minister Srikant Sharma said that the government had taken significant decisions in the meeting. He said that agriculture ministers would be monitoring 5000 wheat procurement centres in the state. Sharma added that that the government had waived off loans worth Rs Rs 30,729 crore of 2.15 crore small and marginalised farmers who had taken crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh. Along with this Rs 5630 crore of NPA of 7 lakh, farmers will be written off. This will take the total amount to be borne by the government up to Rs 36,359 crore loan.