Akhilesh Yadav follows Rahul Gandhi, flies abroad with family for summer holiday

Former Uttar Minister Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has taken a leaf out of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s book.

Former Uttar Minister Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has taken a leaf out of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s book, according to Indian Express report. Akhilesh Yadav, who had faced criticism following the debacle in UP Assembly polls, has gone abroad for a summer vacation along with his family. Samajwadi Party leaders, however, hoped that Akhilesh will attend his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav’s birthday on June 29. Notably, Ram Gopal was the one who had backed Akhilesh during the infighting between him and Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal.

On June 13, Rahul Gandhi had flown abroad on a short vacation to spend some time with his grandmother, days ahead of his birthday. Rahul had taken to Twitter to announce that he would be travelling to ‘meet my grandmother and family’ for a few days. He also said that he was looking forward to spending some time with them. Rahul had earlier taken on the Modi government aggressively on its third anniversary. He also had met the families of farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. As per PTI report, in the party said they were not sure how long would be Rahul’s sojourn, but indicated he would celebrate his birthday abroad with his maternal family. The scion of the Gandhi family turned 47 on June 19.

The Congress vice president’s travel had come in the wake of crucial meetings taking place to devise a strategy for the upcoming presidential election. He last travelled to get his mother Sonia Gandhi back from an undisclosed location, after she had travelled abroad for medical treatment for an ailment.

A political slugfest had then erupted over the issue with BJP attacking Rahul. The Congress had defended Gandhi’s trip to Italy to meet his grandmother saying that it was a part of the country’s culture to take care of the well-being of elders.