Akhilesh, Ram Gopal back in SP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI Photo)

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and the party’s national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, less than 24 hours after they were expelled from the party for six years for anti-party activities. The decision to take them back into the fold was announced by state president of SP, Shivpal Yadav, after Akhilesh Yadav met Mulayam Singh in a truce that was brokered by senior Samajwadi Party leader and Cabinet minister Azam Khan.

“As per the directions of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav has been revoked with immediate effect,” Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav tweeted. Speaking to mediapersons, he said the party stood united to fight the upcoming assembly polls and defeat communal forces in the state. “I have just met Netaji (Mulayam Singh) and Akhilesh and Azam were also there,” Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and Mulayam Singh’s brother Shivpal Yadav said.

“Netaji has told me to revoke Akhilesh’s expulsion. Now we will all fight UP polls united and will form the government with majority. Now all misunderstandings are over and we will discuss all the things again and take decisions. We will discuss on ticket distribution,” he said.

On a day of fast-paced political developments, over 200 of the 225 MLAs turned up at the meeting of SP legislators convened by Akhilesh. They expressed their loyalty with the CM, a day after he was expelled from the party for “indiscipline”. Interestingly, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had also called a meeting of all the candidates that he has named for the UP assembly elections this morning, was shocked when only about 20-25 legislators showed up for the meeting, along with about 60 other candidates.