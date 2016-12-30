Samajwadi Party row: Mulayam Singh expels Uttar Pradesh CM and son Akhilesh Yadav from party

Speaking to the press, he said that nobody in the party has the right to call for a national executive meet other than party chief. (ANI)

The Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary and cousin Ramgopal Yadav for 6 years after he called emergency meeting of the party on January 1. Mulayam took strong exeption to Akhilesh Yadav’s parallel list and remarks made in public by Ramgopal. Speaking to reporters, Mulayam said, “No one has the right to call for a national executive meet other than the party chief; by doing this you have hurt the party’s interest. New Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be decided by us, we have to save the party, that is why we have expelled both Akhilesh and Ramgopal.”

#WATCH Akhilesh kya maafi mangega woh toh ladta hai, pita (father) manta hoga toh dekha jayega, says SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/3RODK9uQKQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

Mulayam also appealed party workers to not attend the convention called by the Akhilesh-Ram Gopal faction. Reacting to the expulsion, Ram Gopal Yadav said, “This is unconstitutional as both of us were expelled within two hours after they gave the notice & without listening to our answers. Charges against us are all false. It’s unconstitutional to expel someone without listening to them just hours after issuing show-cause notice.”

You may also like to watch this video

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav were at loggerheads over the ticket distribution, Ram Gopal Yadav had asserted that they will field its candidates based on the list released by the Chief Minister in the upcoming assembly polls. “The list released by Akhilesh list is our list. The contestants will be fielded according to this. Further will be decided within two-three days,” Yadav said. Yadav further said that there are some people within the party, who are misleading Mulayam and running the party on their whims.