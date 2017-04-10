Akhilesh and Mulayam should forget politics in UP for next 20 years: Sakshi Maharaj

Sakshi Maharaj said that this was a family matter and the Yadavs should forget about politics in the state for the next 20 years. (PTI)

BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj on Monday spoke about the attack in Alwar and SP leader Azam Khan’s statement on it. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Maharaj responded to Khan’s comment of being scared and said that the man who makes the poor fear him should not fear anybody else. It might also happen that Azam Khan could leave India out of fear, he added. He then took a sarcastic tone, saying that the entire region of Rampur was scared of Azam Khan and Sakshi Maharaj himself would stand by him, so there was no reason to be scared. The interviewer states that Azam Khan had returned the cow due to fear as he was afraid of the happenings in Alwar might also occur to him.

To this, Sakshi Maharaj replied that Azam Khan sunk the entire Samajwadi Party with him and to remain relevant in the media, he had developed a habit of saying something or the other, while nobody cared about him. The interviewer then asked him about Sadhvi Prachi, who had asked the Muslim women facing the problem of Triple Talaq to profess love to Hindu boys. Replying to this question, Sakshi Maharaj criticised the triple talaq system and said that he was happy that with the help of the government, Muslim women were being able to raise their voices against the system and come forward. He said that the government was with these women and would not let injustice be done to them. He then criticised Sadhvi and said that wrong in her methods.

The topic of the discussion then shifted to the Samajwadi Party and Shivpal Yadav’s statement that former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav must make his father Mulayam Singh Yadav the President of the party. To which, Sakshi Maharaj said that this was a family matter and the Yadavs should forget about politics in the state for the next 20 years. Speaking about the cow vigilantism, he said that when a Tsunami occurs, a lot of unnecessary objects get a float in out of the water. Similarly, with a Tsunami of BJP happening in the state, a lot of illegal elements have come out of the water. He added that these were little incidents trying to defame the Modi and Yogi governments.