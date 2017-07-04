AK Joti to replace Nasim Zaidi as Chief Election Commissioner on July 6 (IE/Amit Mehra).

Election Commissioner AK Joti will take over as the Chief Election Commissioner on July 6 after the current CEC Nasim Zaidi ends his term, reported Times Now. Zaidi took charge as 20th Chief Election Commissioner of India on 19.04.15 having served as the Election Commissioner between 2012 and 2015. The 65-year-old Joti was the chief secretary of Gujarat when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the state. In a PTI report, a notification issued by the law ministry said he will take over his new role at the Election Commission on July 6. The current Election Commissioner Zaidi will leave the office tomorrow. Joti comes from the 1975-batch of Indian Administrative Service (IAS). He joined the three-member poll panel as an election commissioner on May 8, 2015, and would be in the office until January 17 next year. He took retirement as the Gujarat chief secretary in January 2013. According to the laws, a Chief-election commissioner (CEC)or election commissioner (EC)can hold the post for six years or till the age of 65-years whichever is earlier.