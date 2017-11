Former Defence minister AK Antony was today admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he suffered a “minor” brain haemorrhage, a senior doctor of the hospital said. (Image: PTI)

Former Defence minister AK Antony was today admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he suffered a “minor” brain haemorrhage, a senior doctor of the hospital said. “He was admitted in the afternoon. He suffered a minor brain haemorrhage after he fell down at his home,” said the doctor on the condition of anonymity. The 76-year-old Congress leader was the defence minister during the UPA government.