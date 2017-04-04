Ajmer Dargah head asks Muslims to give up beef

The Spiritual head of Ajmer Sharif Dargah appealed the central government to impose a ban on cow slaughter and beef consumption. (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Spiritual head of the Ajmer Sharif dargah called the Muslim community to give up beef consumption in order to establish amity between Hindu and Muslim community in India. Dargah Diwan Syed Zainul Abedin Alihas Khan urged the Centre to impose a uniform ban on consumption and sale of all bovine species across the country. On the eve of the closing ceremony of the 805th annual Urs (death anniversary) at the Ajmer shrine, Khan said he and his family take a vow that they would renounce beef to honour the religious sentiments of his Hindu brethren. He also appealed all the Muslims to do the same, reported The Indian Express. Khan also appealed the government to declare cow as national animal as it is considered sacred by Hindu community and a symbol of devotion for them.

The Ajmer dargah is considered to be among the holiest Muslim shrines in India and on the occasion of annual Urs, Khan addressed heads of shrines and religious leaders. Speaking on the occasion, he raised the issue of growing “unpleasantness” between Hindu and Muslim community. He said, “the issue concerning bovines has harmed the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb” and thereafter suggested Muslims to take an initiative and end the root cause of the issue by renouncing consumption of any kind of beef.

He also appealed the central government to impose a ban on cow slaughter and beef consumption. His appeal has come in the midst of growing controversy over cow slaughter with many Indian states coming up with strict laws to prevent the killing of cows for consuming their meat. “To unify its people, the government should ban slaughter and sale of all bovine species,” Khan said.

The issue of cow slaughter has gathered steam after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP appointed as the new Uttar Pradesh chief minister. The CM soon after taking the oath imposed ban on illegal slaughterhouses running across the state. In the wake of this, various cow protection organisations from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also started demanding for the closure of various meat shops in the respective states. Besides thi, the Jharkhand Government issued an order for closure of all illegal slaughterhouses, while the Gujarat State Assembly on Friday amended its Cow Protection Law introducing a life term for those slaughtering the animal.