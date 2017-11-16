Ajmer Dargah Deewan now opposes release of Padmavati

Describing Rajput queen Padmini as a symbol of valour and pride for women, he said showing disrespect to her would not be acceptable to anyone. (IE)

Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan today joined the chorus of voices against upcoming Bollywood film “Padmavati” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the film, saying it hurt religious sentiments. Comparing the film’s director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with controversial writers Salman Rushdie, Taslima Nasreen and Tareq Fatah, the spiritual leader said Muslims should oppose the film, which is set to hit the screens on December 1. Various Rajput groups are opposing the release of the film, saying it hurt the sentiments of the community. In a statement, Abedin likened Bhansali to Rushdie, Nasreen and Fatah who, he alleged had played with the religious sentiments of Muslims through their statements, while taking benefit of freedom of speech and expression.

He also said a film, in which historical facts were depicted in a distorted manner, could adversely affect the law-and-order situation if it was allowed to be screened in theatres. Abedin added that the film should be reviewed and it should be ensured that it did not hurt the religious sentiments of any community. Describing Rajput queen Padmini as a symbol of valour and pride for women, he said showing disrespect to her would not be acceptable to anyone.

Abedin said it was surprising that even though there were countrywide protests against Bhansali’s film “Padmavati”, the board put up by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Chittorgarh fort stated that Alauddin Khilji saw Rani Padmini through a mirror and reportedly went to the extent of ravaging Chittor in order to possess her.