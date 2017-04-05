Ajmer Dargah chief Syed Zainul Abedin sacked for opposing beef consumption and triple-talaq

Earlier, Zainul, who is the spritual head Ajmer dargah had said that the government should put a ban on the slaughter of all bovine animals.

After anger over his remarks on Beef, Ajmer dargah diwan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan was today sacked as the diwan of Ajmer dargah by his brother Alaudin Alimi. Claiming religious body’s support, Alimi announced himself as the new diwan of Ajmer dargah. Earlier, Zainul, who was the spiritual head Ajmer dargah had said that the government should put a ban on the slaughter of all bovine animals. “Cow is the symbol of religious belief. Not only the government, but it is also the duty of every follower of the religion to protect them,” he said. Zainul had asked Muslim community to give up beef consumption in order to establish amity between Hindu and Muslim community in India. On the eve of the closing ceremony of the 805th annual Urs (death anniversary) at the Ajmer shrine, Khan said he and his family take a vow that they would renounce beef to honour the religious sentiments of his Hindu brethren. He also appealed all the Muslims to do the same, reported The Indian Express. Khan also appealed the government to declare cow as national animal as it is considered sacred by Hindu community and a symbol of devotion for them.

“The government should widely impose ban on slaughtering of all bovine animals and sale of beef, which is one of the prominent reasons for communal hatred. Muslims should become an example by taking resolution to not consume beef in the interest of communal harmony in the country,” he said.

Reacting on his brother’s statement, Alimi had said that Zainul has become a non-Muslim. He later occupied the ‘Gaddi’ of Deewan at Khanqah in the dargah premises and declared himself as the new Dewan or Sajjadanashin.

“After I read my brother’s statement in newspapers yesterday, I discussed with some Muftis who verbally told me that he has now become a non-Muslim due to his statement against the Quran. Thus, he has no right and authority to remain the Sajjadanashin,” Alimi said. “I then called an urgent meeting of the family and went to the Khanqah and declared myself as the new Sajjadanashin on the seat of the Deewan,” he added.

Speaking on the issue, Zainul said that he stands by his remarks on the issue. “I do stand by my statements on beef and triple talaq… Triple Talaq should be pronounced in a period of 90 days and in between there should be negotiations between family, husband and wife to resolve the matter,” he said.

He added that efforts should be made to have a detailed dialogue with the woman and her views should be considered equally.