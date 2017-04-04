Ajmer Blast case: NIA files closure report against Sadhvi Pragya and Indresh Kumar

The name of Indresh Kumar had cropped up during probe by Rajasthan ATS, which had nemed him in chargesheet in 2010, even though not as an accused. (PTI)

In a breather for Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Indresh Kumar and two others, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a closure report against them in the 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case. The closure report was filed on the order of the special court in Rajasthan which had earlier stated that these suspects were acquitted without the proper procedure been followed, a report by ‘The Indian Express’has said.

In March, the court acquitted Swami Aseemanand from the case and had convicted late Sunil Joshi, Bhavesh Patel and Devendra Gupta in the case. The name of Indresh Kumar had cropped up during probe by Rajasthan ATS, which had nemed him in chargesheet in 2010, even though not as an accused.

The agency had said that a meeting was held in a guesthouse in October 2005, which was attended by by Indresh, Sadhvi Thakur, Joshi, Ramji Kalsangra, Gupta, Lokesh Sharma and Sandeep Dange. Sadhvi named also figured in the list of attendies in the meeting. However, neither of NIA or the ATS could come up with proof of their active involvement in the blast. As per Bharat Ratishwar, an accused and acquitted, had said in his statement that Joshi had called him after the blast and had said, “Humne patakhe phod diye.”

Two other accused against whom NIA filed a closure report include Ramesh Venkat Mahalkar and Rajendra Chaudhary . The agency suspected Ramesh of planting the bombs. The agency, however, could never arrest him, nor it could find any strong proof.

On the other hand, Chaudhary was seen as a suspect in the beginning as he was believed to be part of the group that was led by Joshi. The agency could bot establish any role played by him in the Ajmer blast.

“The closure report states that the NIA does not have any evidence against Indresh Kumar, Sadhvi Pragya, Ramesh Venkatrao Mahalkar alias Prince and Rajendra. Besides the witnesses against these accused also turned hostile,” public prosecutor Ashwani Sharma told The Indian Express. “Two other accused, Jayant Bhai alias

Ustad and Ramesh Gohil alias Ghanshyam are dead.”