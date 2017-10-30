Ajit Kumar takes charge as Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P. on Monday assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, taking over from Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, the Indian Navy said. (Image Credit: Indian Navy)

Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P. on Monday assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, taking over from Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, the Indian Navy said. Karambir Singh is scheduled to take over as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. He commissioned in the Navy on July 1, 1981 and is a specialist in missiles and gunnery.

“The Flag Officer has had extensive operational tenures onboard frontline warships of the Navy. He has had the distinction of having commanded six seagoing platforms which include the guided missile corvette Kulish (commissioning), the guided missile frigate Talwar and the guided missile destroyers Mumbai and Mysore. “The officer has done the Naval Higher Command Course and is also an alumnus of the Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island, US,” read the statement.