Ajit Jogi demands probe in graft charges against Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi today demanded a probe into alleged graft charges involving incumbent Raman Singh and his son Abhishek Singh. The 71-year-old former Congress leader, who floated his own party Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) last year, at a press conference in Raipur, also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra

Modi to exercise his policy of “zero-tolerance” towards corruption in letter and spirit.

“Modiji had in his (August 15) speech clearly spelt out that neither he would indulge in corruption, nor let anyone else do so (‘na khaoonga, na khane doonga’). He has kept his word on the first part of his assertion, so we expect him to do so for the second part of it too,” Jogi said.

He also alleged that “selective actions” were being taken, as in case of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Bihar, but not so in the BJP-ruled states.

“If no action is taken against Raman Singh and his son by October 2, many people from Chhattisgarh will reach Delhi and begin a relay hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. We would also hold agitation in various parts of Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Jogi also demanded that the scope of inquiry in an alleged case of “financial irregularity” involving son of former finance minister P Chidmabaram be widened.