Ajit Doval believed to be ‘main schemer’ behind Sikkim standoff, his visit won’t sway China: Chinese media

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Chinese state-sponsored Global Times on Tuesday alleged India’s National Security Advisor(NSA) Ajit Doval is believed to be the “main schemer” behind the current standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Doka La in Sikkim sector. In a scathing editorial, it said, “Doval is believed to be one of the main schemers behind the current border standoff between Chinese and Indian troops.” However, it added that Doval’s visit to China won’t change Beijing’s stand on the border standoff. “Beijing is firm that India’s withdrawal from Chinese territory is a precondition and a basis for any meaningful dialogue between the two sides,” the Global Times said.

“New Delhi should give up its illusions, and Doval’s Beijing visit is most certainly not an opportunity to settle the standoff in accordance with India’s will,” it added. The editorial also claimed that Doval will be disappointed if he tried to bargain with the Chinese. “Doval will inevitably be disappointed if he attempts to bargain with Beijing over the border disputes. India’s unconditional withdrawal is China’s bottom line,” it said.

The editorial said, “India is wrong by brazenly crossing the Sino-Indian border in the Sikkim sector, and must correct its mistakes. China will neither jeer nor express gratitude for India’s retreat.”

On Monday, China hinted that a bilateral meeting between State Councillor Yang Jiechi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval could take place on the sidelines of a BRICS NSAs’ meet in Beijing this week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang, during a briefing, left the door open for talks between Doval and Yang by saying that he cannot confirm it but in the past meetings of BRICS NSAs, the officials have held bilateral meetings.

“I don’t have relevant information you mentioned right now. As far as we know during the previous meetings the host countries arranged for the heads of the delegations to hold bilateral meetings in which they exchanged views on bilateral relations, BRICS cooperation and multilateral affairs,” PTI quoted Lu as saying when asked whether there would be a bilateral meeting between Yang and Doval.