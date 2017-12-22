Ajit Doval, China’s representative on boundary question meet PM Narendra Modi

The prime minister said that a strong India-China relationship is important not only for the mutual benefit of the people of India and China, but also for the region and the world,” a PMO statement said. (PTI)

China’s special representative on the boundary question Yang Jiechi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today. Doval and Yang Jiechi, who is also the State Councillor in China, held talks on the boundary issue earlier in the day. They briefed Modi on the 20th round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question. “The prime minister fondly recalled his visit to Xiamen for the 9th BRICS Summit in September, and his meeting with President Xi Jinping there. The prime minister said that a strong India-China relationship is important not only for the mutual benefit of the people of India and China, but also for the region and the world,” a PMO statement said. Yang Jiechi also conveyed the greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the prime minister.

