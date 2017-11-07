Ajay Maken takes a dig at Arvind Kejriwal government, makes this telling smog point

Ajay Maken. (IE)

Congress leader Ajay Maken took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal government following the smoggy Tuesday morning that greeted Delhiites. Maken took to Twitter and asked the reason for smog. He also gave a statistics about the fact that public transport is reducing and asked for a reason. He said,”Delhi Smog, Why? DTC Buses-Down from 5500 to 3600 in 3 yrs! Metro 3rd Phase-Delayed by 3yrs-22 of159km! Metro 4th Phase-Vanished in #Smog.” In Delhi-NCR due to thick smog blanket, the visibility in the morning was low which caused a problem in movement of traffic. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in East Delhi’s Dilshad Garden was 420, whereas in Anand Vihar it was reported to be 319. The highest pollution level was recorded in Punjabi Bagh with AQI 999 which was closely followed by 852 in R.K. Puram. AQI level from 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 is “satisfactory” 101-200 is “moderate”, 201-300 is “poor”, 301-400 is “very poor”, and 401 and above is “severe”

Metro 4th Phase-Vanished in #Smog pic.twitter.com/dnwHPWeCow — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) November 7, 2017

The air quality in the national capital plunged last night and visibility levels dropped as moisture combined with pollutants and the city was covered in a thick smog. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that high moisture level in the air, trapped emissions from local sources and hanging low over the city in the absence of wind. “Total calm conditions, marked by the complete absence of wind has led to the situation. The moisture has trapped emissions from ground-level sources,” Dipankar Saha, CPCB’s air lab chief, had said.

Saha had said air from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where paddy stubble burning is in full swing, is currently not entering the city but when it starts, the situation is expected to deteriorate further. The CPCB recorded ‘very poor’ air quality in the national capital. Neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad, however, recorded ‘severe’air quality. A ‘very poor’ AQI comes with the warning that people may develop respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while exposure to ‘severe’ air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing respiratory or cardiovascular diseases.