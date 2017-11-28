Ajay Kumar appointed secretary in Department of Defence Production

Senior bureaucrat Ajay Kumar has been appointed as secretary in Department of Defence Production as part of a top-level minor bureaucratic reshuffle effected today.

Senior bureaucrat Ajay Kumar has been appointed as secretary in Department of Defence Production as part of a top-level minor bureaucratic reshuffle effected today. Kumar, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, is at present additional secretary in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He has been appointed to the post with effect from December 1, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. Raghvendra Singh, director general, National Archives has been made culture secretary. Singh is a 1983-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre. Pritam Singh, additional secretary in Corporate Affairs Ministry, will be director general, National Archives. Upendra Prasad Singh has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. He is at present additional secretary in the same ministry. Senior bureaucrat Apurva Chandra will be additional secretary and director general (acquisition) in defence ministry. Chandra is at present additional secretary in Department of Defence Production. G C Murmu, additional secretary in Department of Financial Services, has been moved to the revenue department in the same capacity, the order said. He is a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the tenure of R K Jain, as Member, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), for a period of one year up to November 30, 2018, it said.