Ajay Bisaria appointed Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, set to replace Gautam Bambawale

Ajay Bisaria, a 1987 batch IFS, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Bisaria is the present Ambassador of India to Republic of Poland. Bisaria will be replacing current envoy Gautam Bambawale, who has been appointed as next Indian Ambassdor to China. Move comes as Bambawale has been appointed as the next ambassador to the People’s Republic of China by the Centre.

Bisaria has earlier served as Under Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, as a part of Ministry of Commerce (1992-1995), First Secretary in the Indian Embassy in Berlin (1995-1999),Private Secretary to the Prime Minister of India (1999). During most of this period, he was aide to the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and focussed on economic, defence and foreign policy issues.

As per his profile on Embassy of India, Poland, Bisaria is a career civil servant. Bisaria received his early education in Mumbai and Delhi. The IFS holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from St. Stephens College, Delhi University (1980-83), a Master’s in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata (1983-85) and a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton University, US (2008-09).

Bisaria was also posted to the World Bank in Washington D.C. as Advisor to the Executive Director for South Asia (2004-2008), where he worked on development projects and aid issues, gaining substantial experience in corporate governance and multilateral economic diplomacy.

On the other hand, Bambawale is an expert on China. In the past, Bambawale has worked in Germany and the US. In 2007, he became the first Consul General of India in Guangzhou, China. Bambawale had served as Indian ambassador to Bhutan. Before Bhutan, he had served as the Joint Secretary in the foreign ministry from December, 2009 to July, 2014, as per India Today. At that time he was responsible for relations with China, Japan and South Korea, among others. While joining as Indian ambassador to Pakistan he replaced TCA Raghavan.