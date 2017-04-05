AISPLB to demand pan-India ban on cow-slaughter, end triple talaq

“In a meeting of the Board’s executive committee, a decision was taken to support the call for a pan-India ban on cow slaughter for which it will propagate the fatwas issued in the past so as to remove all doubts from the minds of people,” spokesperson for the board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas said. (PTI)

The All-India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) today said it will circulate edicts issued against cow slaughter in the past and demand ending the practice of triple talaq on the lines of ‘Sati pratha’. “In a meeting of the Board’s executive committee, a decision was taken to support the call for a pan-India ban on cow slaughter for which it will propagate the fatwas issued in the past so as to remove all doubts from the minds of people,” spokesperson for the board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas said.

“A fatwa against cow slaughter had recently been issued in Iran and people in the country will be apprised about it”, he said. “Also a resolution was passed by the board that an appeal be made to resolve the vexed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue through dialogue,” he said, adding the board can only make an appeal to the parties as it is not a party in the dispute. On the issue of triple talaq, he said the board will demand that the government put an end to this practice like Sati system was brought to an end.