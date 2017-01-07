Airtel & Vodafone counter Reliance Jio ‘Happy New Year’ offer, with new plans

Bharti Airtel added to its existing data schemes by allowing an additional 3GB of data each month per year for customers for 12 months if they switch to Airtel’s 4G network. (Reuters) As a counter to Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year offer, rival service providers Airtel and Vodafone, have decided to add fuel to the tariff wars by announcing their own plans. Vodafone has unveiled a new offer in which it will offer unlimited 4G/3G data for one hour, priced at Rs 16. This offer starts from January 9. The new recharge pack by Vodafone, called as SuperHour can be continuously purchased through digital platforms as well as in all the retailer points. The SuperHour pack will be available to 2G customers at Rs 5. The network provider will also offer unlimited on-net calls for Rs 7.

The offer comes within days of Reliance Jio launching its ‘Happy New Year’ offer. The offer gives the consumers, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features. However, the daily limit for data usage will now come down to 1GB. The earlier Reliance Jio Welcome offer gave users a daily Fair Use Policy (FUP) limit of 4GB. So now, according to the new rules, after you use up your daily limit of 1GB on your connection, the speed will automatically come down to 128Kbps.

Currently, Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year offer is running on smartphones gives the users, free voice calling, video calling, data and messaging features. It has also incorporated two ‘Booster’ packs in the MyJio app. The two packs, which are paid features, will provide users additional 4G data on top of the free promotional offer.