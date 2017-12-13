Airtel 4G Hotspot price drops in India: Here’s where you can buy it for just Rs 999

Airtel Hotspot has competition from Reliance JioFi, also priced at Rs 999.

Airtel 4G Hotspot price in India has been dropped and is now available at just Rs 999. Bharti Airtel has announced a permanent price-cut for the gadget. Earlier the Airtel 4G Hotspot was available at Rs 1,950. Now, Airtel subscribers can connect up to 10 devices including laptops, smartphones, tablets, etc to create a Wi-Fi Hotspot. The battery in the device can last up to 6 hours. Notably, the Airtel 4G Hotspot can be bought offline via company’s retail stores across India. The device will soon be available on Amazon online. Meanwhile, on Airtel website, you can see the price cut. In order to activate services on their Airtel 4G Hotspot, users will have to get Airtel 4G SIM. Additionally, Airtel has a host of prepaid and postpaid plans to select from.

Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel said, “At Airtel, our endeavour is to deliver great value to our customers backed by a superior network experience. Airtel 4G Hotspot delivers a superior multi-device online experience, wherever the customer may be, by leveraging Airtel’s pan-India high-speed data network. What’s more, it now comes at a great price with some very affordable plans that offer large bundles of data.” Interestingly, in areas where a 4G network isn’t available, the Airtel 4G Hotspot automatically switches to 3G.

When it comes to rivals, Reliance Jio has a JioFi (M2S) device which is currently priced at Rs 999 under the company’s festive celebration offer. For comparison, JioFi users can connect up to 32 devices at the same time. However, Reliance Jio has suggested to connect up to 10 devices only, to get maximum benefits. This device comes along with a 2,300mAh battery. The JioFi is said to provide five to six hours of usage. According to the company, the JioFi offers download speed up to 150Mbps and upload speed up to 50Mbps.