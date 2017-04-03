Airports Authority of India celebrates 22nd annual day in Delhi

The airports too were felicitated for their achievements in the past year. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Airports Authority of India, the mainstay of civil aviation in the country, celebrated its 22nd Annual day in New Delhi recently. Dance performances by AASMA Dance group enthralled the audience. Renowned Bollywood Singer Shaan mesmerized the audience with his versatile voice and dynamic performance. The musical evening was followed by the launch of corporate plan of AAI by chief guest and Union minister for civil aviation, Dr. Ashok Gajapati Raju and Minister of State Jayant Sinha and AAI chairman Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra.

The launch followed the felicitation of AAI achievers by the chief guest. The airports too were felicitated for their achievements in the past year. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Chairman, Airport Authority of India said “AAI has many landmarks to its credit. We have done some excellent work last year. The honourable Prime Minister inaugurated the Baroda terminal and Honourable CM of Andhra Pradesh inaugurated the Vijaywada terminal, which has created a record as AAI took less than 11 months in completing a terminal. I can promise you that the challenges Central government of India has set for itself and for us in the civil aviation sector, particularly with the introduction of Udaan that was launched a few days back.

AAI will leave no stone unturned to achieve the target that the government has set.” Raju also acknowledged the hard work of the AAI and complimented the team for fulfilling its role assigned towards nation building by providing safe, secure and affordable flying. He added, “You have done a marvellous job and we are proud of you. Translating government policies into action is not always easy and we understand the difficulties involved. The hard work of you all is worth appreciating.” The Airports Authority of India has been working relentlessly lately and showing a massive growth. The aviation body is further striving to accomplish all the ambitious projects government is planning for future.