Aircraft makes emergency landing in Maharashtra’s Dhule, 6 flyers miraculously escape death

A tragedy that could have ended in a number of deaths, was miraculously avoided today by a quick-thinking pilot. A trainer aircraft on Friday made an emergency landing in Dhule, Maharastra and what is more, the pilot managed to land it well and ensured virtually no damage occurred to the fuselage thereby ensuring the passengers escaped certain death. The aircraft belonged to Dhule based flying club and was carrying six people out of which two passengers suffered minor injuries. The reason for the emergency landing is still unknown.

(Further details awaited)