Aircel-Maxis case: Its time for P Chidambaram ‘to go to jail’, says Subramanian Swamy

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate filed status report alleging FIPB violation and alleged former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s role in Aircel-Maxis case, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has today said that its time for senior Congress leader to “go to jail”.

“Five years back, the Supreme Court had asked the ED and CBI to investigate the case, but they were going very slow. Now that NDA is in power, the investigation in the case has gained momentum “, he told reporters.

He also said that the ED has also submitted a status report on P Chidambaram’s son Karti, which the bench wanted to read. The top court then decided to hear the matter again on May 2 in the case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had declined to interfere in the case as it was pending before a special court set up by the top court. A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal had declined to hear a PIL requesting directions to the CBI to move the trial court for “attachment and forfeiture of shares and all the assets of Aircel Ltd”, as held by Maxis and its subsidiaries.

The court said even if the accusations made in the plea were assumed to have any substance, propoer steps need to be taken before the special court. The bench said that if the directions sought in the PIL were permitted then it would not only interfere with the proceedings before the trial court, but would also defeat the purpose of the Supreme Court’s order by which the special court was set up to deal with the 2G spectrum scam related cases.

(With inputs from agencies)