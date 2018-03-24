Aircel-Maxis case: ED accuses Karti Chidambaram of forum shopping, asks Court not to grant bail

Karti Chidambaram (Express Photo)

A day after Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister of India, P Chidambaram was granted bail by the Delhi High Court, Enforcement Directorate has come out to oppose the judgment. Enforcement Directorate today in the Patiala House Court, Delhi went on to oppose the judgment passed by the Delhi High Court and accused Karti of ‘forum shopping’. ED said that ‘Karti has approached multiple courts through multiple applications’. ED in reportedly told the Court, “Kindly don’t grant interim relief and bail to Karti Chidambaram, so that investigation is not hampered. Kindly grant us time 3 weeks to file a detailed reply.” The Patiala House Court reserves the order on Karti Chidambaram’s bail plea in cases filed by CBI and ED, for 3 pm on Saturday.

Karti Chidambaram filed his plea seeking protection of arrest before Special Judge O P Saini in the Aircel-Maxis case. In this particular case, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had lodged cases in 2011 and 2012 respectively. The Patiala House Court has reserved the order on Karti Chidambaram’s bail plea in the case filed by CBI, for 3 pm.

On Friday, Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Karti is said to have a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh. The judgment was passed by Justice S P Garg.

As per the CBI, bail must not be granted to Karti Chidambaram as the investigative agency said that he has already destroyed evidence in the case. They even termed Karti an “influential” person. In response to CBI, Karti’s counsel said that no such case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

While seeking the relief in the INX Media case, Karti Chidambaram said that the CBI’s conduct was “mala fide.” He was arrested by the CBI on February 28. The plea also mentioned that the investigative agency the CBI had already questioned FIPB officials as well as his father P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case in 2014 prior to filing the charge sheet.