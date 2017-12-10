Air-purifier Molekule, invented by Indian American, better than HEPA filter, gets into Time’s top 25 inventions list

Molekule can also remove microscopic pollutants which are 1,000 times smaller than a HEPA filter can. (Twitter)

In one of its kind of inventions, an Indian, Yogi Goswami, has revealed an air purifier that is aimed at making air quality the best available in homes. ‘Molekule’, which reportedly kills every pollutant in the air was invented by Goswami, who migrated from Delhi to the US for a career in solar energy in the 1990s. His eye-catching claims for his innovative solution will come as a breather for many. The device created by the NRI even made to the 2017 list of Time’s top 25 inventions.

A professor at the University of South Florida, Yogi started working towards a new technology that no air purifier in the market offered. He wanted an air purifier that brings relief from poor indoor air quality. The inspiration behind Yogi Goswami’s drive to make an air purifier was that his son, Dilip, suffers from Asthma. Goswami is also a former President of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was also the President of the International Solar Energy Society.

Molekule chief operating officer and daughter of Yogi Goswami, Jaya Goswami Rao said, “HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorber) filters remain the standard technology in existing air purifiers and, unfortunately, many harmful pollutants are too small for HEPA filters to trap. Larger pollutants like bacteria and mold may be collected by such filters, but they remain on the filter surface, multiply and are released back into the air. Because Molekule actually destroys even the smallest pollutants, they are permanently removed from the air you breathe.”

Yogi did his schooling from Delhi and did his mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering (now Delhi Technological University). Yogi’s son Dilip and daughter Jaya were born in the US. Both Dilip and Jaya co-founded Molekule. They also want the patented technology made by Yogi into a consumer product. The purifier uses a patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology, which is a light-activated nano filter. This creates a reaction on the surface of the filter. The reaction breaks down the pollutants at a molecular level.

All the major pollutants such as allergens, mold, bacteria and viruses all destroyed by this process. Molekule can also remove microscopic pollutants which are 1,000 times smaller than a HEPA filter can. Jaya Goswami Rao who claimed that the third-party laboratories like the University of Minnesota and the Aerosol Research Engineering Laboratory have extensively tested and verified the technology. A four-week study with 49 allergy sufferers was conducted.