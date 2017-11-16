Air pollution, malnutrition major causes of deaths in Delhi, says report

Delhi followed the national trend, where the leading individual cause of death was ischemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

According to a survey in 2016, it was concluded that cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases which are directly linked to air pollution were the major causes of death in the national capital in the last year. The report which was released on Tuesday- India: Health of the Nation’s States reveals that in 2016, Delhi followed the national trend, where the leading individual cause of death was ischemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). In Delhi, non-communicable diseases comprised 61.2% of the total disease burden. The top causes were ischaemic heart disease (9.6%), iron deficiency anaemia (3.4%), COPD (3.4%) and diabetes (3.2%). In the 1990s, the top causes were lower respiratory infections (7.4%), diarrhoea diseases (6.9%) and preterm birth complications (5.7%). Ischaemic heart disease, in 1990, was at fifth position, with 5.3% of total disease burden, which indicates a shift in the pattern, Indian Express reported.

The report also states that malnutrition which is the main cause of neonatal disorders, nutritional deficiencies and lower respiratory infection was the leading factor linked to the burden of disease, followed by air pollution. The report further states that both combined “make substantial contribution to India’s burden of cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases and lower respiratory infections”. The report reveals that in the age group of 40-69 years, which constituted 41.2% of total deaths in 2016, the top causes of death were cardiovascular disease (35.6%), COPD (19.8%) and cirrhosis (6.3%). In the most productive age group of 15-39 years, which constituted 14.8% of total deaths, the top causes were cardiovascular disease (14.9%), transport injuries (12.4%) and neurological disorders (11.6%).

The national capital has witnessed one of the worst phases of air pollution in the recent times causing respiratory trouble as well as other physical ailments.