Air pollution level in Delhi remains severe

Dense smog continues to cover Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) below 500 across the city. The highest level of pollution was recorded at Anand Vihar 430 AQI, followed by Dwarka at 327, Mandir Marg at 326 and Siri Fort at 316. Though the situation today is better than past few days, the quality of air remains to be in the ‘severe’ category. Meanwhile, 64 trains are running late, 14 rescheduled and two have been cancelled in view of the thick smog hung over the city.

In the wake of the soaring pollution level in the city, the Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust. The car rationing system will be implemented in the national capital from November 13 to 17. The decision has been taken in view of the prevailing air pollution in Delhi and parts of North India.

All schools in the national capital will remain shut till Saturday. The Delhi Metro will also increase the frequency of trains to encourage people to use the public transport. The city’s air quality worsened ahead of winter as cooler air traps pollutants near the ground, preventing them from dispersing into the atmosphere.