Air Pollution in Delhi: This airplane video reveals fearful extent of smog; watch what Manish Tewari posted

Thick grey clouds of smoke have descended over Delhi and the city is choking. Senior Congress leader and former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Manish Tewari, on Wednesday, posted a mobile-made video, on his Twitter account, showing the alarming condition of the city due to high pollution and the worsening air quality index. The video, that has been made from the window of an aeroplane during its landing, shows the city covered under a blanket of smog. Manish Tewari has captioned the video saying, “A short video of our flight coming into land at IGI Airport New Delhi. The video is from lowering of the undercarriage to touch down. Gives you a sense how deep the smog is over India’s National Capital #delhiAirpollution.” A public health emergency has already been declared by the Indian Medical Association in Delhi as the air quality in the world’s most polluted capital city has plunged to abysmal levels. One can only imagine what teh pilots must be going through while landing!

“State, schools must be shut and people must avoid stepping out”, said President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dr KK Aggarwal while declaring Delhi in a state of public health emergency, as per a tweet by ANI. Another tweet by the news agency stated that more than 20 flights have been delayed or affected due to runway closure and smog at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had said on Monday that the high moisture level in the air has trapped emissions from local sources and are hanging low over the city in the absence of wind.