Air pollution in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Central govt launch ‘clean air campaign’

Air pollution in Delhi: To fight the increasing pollution levels in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and Centre on Saturday launched a joint campaign. Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have launched a 15-day ‘clean air campaign’ awareness campaign in Delhi-NCR. The campaign is a result of months of interaction between the two governments. Under this campaign, there will be 70 teams of five members each comprising officials from various government agencies, reported the Indian Express. They will fan out and monitor causes of pollution, penalise polluters – which also includes on-the-spot penal action against serious polluters – and initiate remedial measures. The officials will be drawn from central and state pollution watchdogs, Delhi government, civic bodies and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), as per the report.

Speaking at the launch, CM Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying that it is the time that both governments came together to fight the menace. “But pollution cannot be solved in 15 days. There needs to be a concerted effort throughout the year. We need a round-the-year scientific study, machines that identify sources of pollution and improved road designs,” the CM said, reported IE.

While Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan was quoted as saying that the Central government is also concerned about pollution levels across the country. He was quoted as saying that we must take the example of this campaign to the entire nation and that people must realise their green social responsibility. “I hope that children present at the gathering and elsewhere will become ‘green sainiks’ in the fight against pollution,” he said.

Green bodies had also lauded the campaign and said it should be taken as a pilot for other regions to address “rising national health emergency”. Terming the campaign a “much-needed step”, the Greenpeace India had said it was a welcome step considering the severity of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The campaign launched will also include enforcement of pollution-control measures for vehicles, driving discipline, inspection of power plants in Delhi to ensure they comply with the norms on pollution, etc. Local area development plans to specifically address air pollution will also be worked at and implemented.