Air pollution: Delhi govt to work out procedure for aerially sprinkling water 

The Delhi government today decided to work out a standard operating procedure for aerially sprinkling water in the city to settle particulate matter as part of efforts to tackle the alarming levels of pollution.

Environment Minister Imran Hussain said he held a joint meeting with Pawan Hans, an aviation entity, and all concerned departments of the Centre to explore aerial sprinkling feasibility. “Held a joint meeting with Pawan Hans & all related central govt depts to explore aerial sprinkling feasibility. Decided to work out a SoP (standard operating procedure) to begin with,” Hussain tweeted.

The Delhi government is in talks with Pawan Hans for aerially sprinkling water in the city to settle particulate matter. Responding to a letter written by Hussain on possibility of such an exercise, Vanrajsinh H Dodia, the general manager (BD and marketing) of Pawan Hans, had said the company had the “capacity” to take it up. The idea of aerial sprinkling of water was first floated by the National Green Tribunal in November last year. “Why can’t you use helicopters to create artificial rain to control dust pollution. Are they only meant to carry your officials?” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice Swatanter Kumar had asked.