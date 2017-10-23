Air Pollution: Arvind Kejriwal government wants water-sprinkling choppers deployed in Delhi, tells Centre it will bear all costs

Big step by Delhi government. (Express photo)

In a major development, Delhi’s Food & Supply and Environment Minister Imran Hussain has said that in order to bring immediate relief in pollution Delhi government is ready to bear the cost of aerial sprinkling of water across national capital. “To bring immediate relief in Pollution, Delhi Govt is ready to bear the cost of Aerial Sprinkling of water across Delhi : @ImranHussaain, ” Aam Aadmi Party tweeted. Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain has written to Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in this regard. Ïmran Hussain has requested use of chopper, aircraft for aerial water sprinkling. Reportedly, Hussain had requested Dr Harsh Vardhan to take up the matter with Civil Aviation Ministry.

Earlier in the day, four railway stations of Delhi, which have been generating waste in huge quantity, had faced the wrath of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which imposed major fines on them for not complying with the solid waste management rules.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar imposed penalty of Rs one lakh each on Anand Vihar railway station, Vivek Vihar railway station, Shahdara railway Station and Shakur Basti railway station for failure to properly manage waste and treat sewage.

The green panel directed them to submit 25 per cent of the fine amount with the Central Pollution Control Board and rest with the Delhi pollution Control Committee.

Notably, after Diwali fireworks pushed the city’s air quality into the ‘severe’ zone for the first time this year, the volume of pollutants markedly came down in Delhi on Oct 21 with their rapid dispersion caused by a strong wind movement.