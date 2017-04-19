Air India writes to Delhi Police, asks ‘why no action against Ravindra Gaikwad?’

Picture for representation only. (PTI)

Days after the flying ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was lifted for beating up an airline staffer, the officials of Air India have written to the Delhi Police asking ‘why no action has been taken against Gaikwad,’ as quoted in a report in Times Now. The letter has been written by the CMD of Air India Ashwani Lohani to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi wherein he has asked for immediate action to be taken on the FIRs-lodged by them, according to reports from Indian Express.

Further details awaited.