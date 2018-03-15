  3. Air India Twitter account hacked

Air India Twitter account hacked

Air India's official Twitter account was hacked early in the morning for many hours before being restored, the airline said today.

By: | Published: March 15, 2018 9:42 AM
airindia, airindia flight status, airindia web chevk in, airindia pnr status, airindia twitter hacked . All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored.

Air India’s official Twitter account was hacked early in the morning for many hours before being restored, the airline said today. Messages in Turkish language were posted on the official Twitter handle @airindiain, an Air India spokesperson said. All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored, he said. One of the posts by the hackers read, “Last minute important announcement. All our flights have been cancelled. From now on, we will fly with Turkish Airlines’. Air India has 1,46,000 followers on Twitter.

(To be updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top