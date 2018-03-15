Air India Twitter account hacked

. All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored.

Air India’s official Twitter account was hacked early in the morning for many hours before being restored, the airline said today. Messages in Turkish language were posted on the official Twitter handle @airindiain, an Air India spokesperson said. All the malicious contents posted on the handle have been removed and the official handle has now been restored, he said. One of the posts by the hackers read, “Last minute important announcement. All our flights have been cancelled. From now on, we will fly with Turkish Airlines’. Air India has 1,46,000 followers on Twitter.

