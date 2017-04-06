Air India row: Shiv Sena threatens not to let flights take off from Mumbai Airport if ban on Ravindra Gaikwad not lifted

Earlier in the day, the Osmanabad said in the Parliament that even though he apologise to the Parliament for his behaviour, but won’t do so to Air India. (Twitter)

With Air India continues to refuse to lift air travel ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad over his recent fiasco with one of its employees, his party has said that no flight will be allowed to fly from the Mumbai airport unless the restriction is lifted. Shiv Sena leader Anant Geete has today said that if the ban is not lifted by airlines, then the party will not allow any flight to take off from the Maharashtra capital. Following the uproar in the Parliament on the issue, the Air India management has been asked to tighten security of all airports in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, the Osmanabad said in the Parliament that even though he apologise to the Parliament for his behaviour, but won’t do so to Air India as they “misbehaved” with him. “I apologise to the Parliament if I have caused any hurt, but not to the Air India official”, he said in the Lok Sabha. He also asked what was his fault that he was being subjected to “media trial”.

“What was my fault? What have I done that I have been put under media trial without any probe?”, he asked in Lok Sabha while clarifying his stand in the Lower House of the Parliament. In March, the 57-year old leader had assaulted a 60-year-old Air India employee with slippers since he had to travel economy class on an all-economy flight even as he had an open business class ticket.

The Air India had refused to fly the Shiv Sena, after which other private airlines too refused to fly him. An FIR was also registered against him.