Air India row: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad writes letter to Aviation Ministry, regrets incident

After Shiv Sena leader had refused to apologise for the incident, the Air India and some other airlines had banned him from their aircrafts.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad has written a letter to the Aviation Ministry, expressing regret over the incident if his row with the Air India staffer almost two weeks back. Following the incident in which he had been reported to have beaten the 60-year old man with a “slipper”, he was widely condemned for his behaviour being a Member of the Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the Osmanabad MP had said in Lok Sabha that even as he apologise to the Parliament for his behaviour, but won’t do so to Air India as they “misbehaved” with him. “I apologise to the Parliament if I have caused any hurt, but not to the Air India official”, he said in the Lowar House of the Parliament. The MP also asked what was his fault that he was being subjected to “media trial”.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad conveys regret to Civil Aviation Min Ashok Gajapathi Raju, requests to lift fly ban imposed on him pic.twitter.com/L933Cn2HKq — ANI (@ANI_news) April 6, 2017

“What was my fault? What have I done that I have been put under media trial without any probe?”, he asked in Lok Sabha while clarifying his stand in the Lower House of the Parliament. Last month, he had assaulted a 60-year-old Air India employee with slippers as he had to travel in the economy class on an all-economy flight even as he had an open business class ticket.

The Air India had refused to fly the Shiv Sena MP, after which other private airlines too refused to fly him. An FIR was also registered against him. Meanwhile, there are reports that the ban on the Shiv Sena may be revoked in a day or two.