Air India row: Despite threats, airlines ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad to be lifted today

The Airlines ban on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad might be lifted by today evening. Although, sources suggest that the police case against him was there to stay. Reports state that the airlines are to be told to an honour Ravindra Gaikwad’s ticket. Although, Air India’s staff is known to have asked the government for more security. Earlier today, Shiv Sena had said that if Gaikwad was not allowed to fly on the network, then the party would not let any flight take off from the Mumbai airport. Anant Geete, Shiv Sena leader issued a statement saying that if the ban was lifted by the airlines, not flight would be allowed to take off from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, after a huge uproar in the parliament over the issue, the Air India management has been advised to tighten the security of all airports in the city. Earlier in the day, Gaikwad had said that he even though he had apologised to the Parliament for his behaviour, he would not extend the same courtesy to Air India or it’s assaulted staffer as they had misbehaved with him. He further asked as to what his fault was that he was being subjected to a severe media trial.

Speaking in the Lower House of the parliament, he asked as to why he was being tried by the media without any probe into the matter. Earlier in March, Gaikwad has assaulted a 60-year-old staffer of Air India with his slippers ’25 times’, as he had to travel in economy class in an all-economy class flight despite having a business class ticket. Gaikwad was later seen giving interviews on tv channels boasting about the nature of his assault. After the matter drew public eye and ire, Air India had refused to allow the MP to fly with them, following which other domestic airlines also did the same. Gaikwad was reported to have tried flying under other aliases but was shut down by every airline he tried approaching.