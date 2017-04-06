Air India-Ravindra Gaikwad row: Shiv Sena never runs away; who says there was an assault, asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut raised questions as to who has confirmed that the AI staffer was assaulted. (ANI)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has once again defended Ravindra Gaikwad who is facing charges of assaulting an Air India (AI) staff member over not being granted his demands. The Sena leader on Thursday raised questions as to who has confirmed that the AI staffer was assaulted and added that a Shiv Sainik (member of Shiv Sena) never ran away from any matter (Shiv Sainik kabhi bhaagta nahi. Kisnay kaha assault kiya hai?) Raut has been backing Gaikwad even after an FIR was lodged against his party man and said ‘anyone can lose cool’. He went on to add that Air India should be worried about being blacklisted by the public.

In March, 57-year old Gaikwad, a Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad in Maharashtra, had abused and assaulted a 60-year-old duty manager of Air India with slippers just because he had to travel economy class on an all-economy flight though he had an open business class ticket. Later, all major domestic airlines banned Gaikwad from flying followed by the privilege motion moved by the Shiv Sena in connection with it. It further intensed the row. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday sought details from the Civil Aviation Ministry of the incident involving Gaikwad and the subsequent ban against him by Air India for assaulting its staffer.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad arrives in Parliament (ANI)

The political party on Wednesday also warned of protests in Parliament if the issue was not resolved soon. Anandrao Adsul (Shiv Sena) also raised support to Gaikwad. Asked about adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on the issue, the MP said they will not sit quietly being part of the government (sarkar mein hote hue chup baithenge kya?) He further demanded that Gaikwad must be allowed to give his statement in the Air India matter. Gaikwad has arrived in Parliament.

(with agency inputs)