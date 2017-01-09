Air India protests listing as third-worst airline by Bloomberg

Air India on Monday dismissed a Bloomberg report that ranked it as the world’s third-worst performing airline in 2016. (PTI)

Air India on Monday dismissed a Bloomberg report that ranked it as the world’s third-worst performing airline in 2016. ANI quoted the airline as saying that it contested the report and said it seems it is in fact fabricated. According to the article by Bloomberg, the aviation insights company FlightStats every year puts together a list of the international airlines with the best on-time performance records. The company tracks delay and cancellation patterns for airlines across the globe.

The reports suggested, that as per Flight Stats the worst 10 international airlines of 2016 feature the national carrier Air India – it has been ranked as the third worst international airlines of 2016. This has come as a major blow and embarrassment to the national carrier. According to the vice president of aviation and distribution at FlightStats, Jim Hetzel, compiling the list is no small feat. The monthly report (PDF) that the U.S. Department of Transportation puts out on major domestic carriers is the only comparable resource, relying uniquely on self-reported data from the biggest carriers in the United States; it doesn’t factor in any of those airlines’ international flights. Apart from this other sources are flight-tracking and positional services, radar services, airport runway times, airline records, airport data, and such governing bodies as Eurocontrol and the Federal Aviation Administration. Air India is planning to purchase 30 aircraft this financial year, however, it is also suffering from a cash crunch. Bloomberg had revealed the following list of the worst airlines in the world:

The Worst 10 International Airlines of 2016

1. El Al – 56 percent

2. Icelandair – 41.05 percent

3. Air India – 38.71 percent

4. Philippine Airlines – 38.33 percent

5. Asiana Airlines – 37.46 percent

6. China Eastern Airlines – 35.8 percent

7. Hong Kong Airlines – 33.42 percent

8. Air China – 32.73 percent

9. Korean Air – 31.74 percent

10. Hainan Airlines – 30.3 percent