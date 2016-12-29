Air India pilot replies to Gajapathi Raju’s remark in the same way, asks politicians to inspire for commitment

The pilot Subhashish Majumdar wrote that as a “committed Air India employee, an honest taxpayer and a patriotic citizen” he was forced to point out that the last winter session was a complete “waste”. (Twitter)

The recent remark of Civil Aviation Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Air India Staffs in which he said that “something is lagging” in the commitment shown by some of them when compared to their rivals, irked an AI pilot. The enraged staff wrote a letter to the minister and replied over his remark saying that the washout seen in both Houses of Parliament due to frequent disruptions by the MPs in the just-concluded winter session had showed the politicians were “still lagging well behind in their commitment” to the nation, reported The Indian Express.

The pilot Subhashish Majumdar wrote that as a “committed Air India employee, an honest taxpayer and a patriotic citizen” he was forced to point out that the last winter session was a complete “waste”. “As many as ninety-two hours of work were wasted in Lok Sabha alone and hardly any decision was taken. Besides, it was observed that prohibition on rules on slogan shouting, displaying posters and obstructing proceedings were blatantly flouted,” he wrote. Supporting AI staffs, he further added that he had no doubt in his mind that “any Air India employee conducting themselves in the same manner as our parliamentarians would have been instantly reprimanded, if not sacked, by your government.”

You may also like to watch this:

Majumdar wrote that AI employees were also equally pained to observe that their politicians were “still lagging well behind in their commitment” to the nation when compared to most of their counterparts in several other countries. “Therefore, as citizens of India and employees of the National Carrier, we hope that our politicians would find it in the fitness of things to introspect and lead by example, so that the commitment shown by Air India employees is commensurate with the inspiration offered to them,” he said according to IE.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said they are not aware of any such letter, and it has got nothing to do with Air India even if the pilot had written something along those lines.